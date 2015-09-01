Every Night in November at 8.30pm

Get your hard hat on and your tool belt at the ready, as Property Month returns to Living Channel this November.

From extreme home makeovers to a peek within the extravagant residences of some of Britain’s wealthiest home owners, tune in to Living Channel every night at 8.30pm as we showcase some of the most radical transformations and stunning interiors.

Explore beautiful holiday homes in A Place in the Sun: Home or Away, get a taste for luxury in Finest Interiors, and nestled within the exclusive backdrop of Britain’s most expensive suburbs to live in, are Posh Neighbours at War.

Amanda Lamb is back and helping three homeowners get their properties ready for sale in Selling Houses with Amanda Lamb, and seven groups of Australians will take on the daunting task of restoring heritage ruins into living homes in Restoration Australia.

Property Month will take you on a journey that is sure to satisfy your appetite for home improvement and interior decorating.